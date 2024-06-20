Kiwanis Club of Tulare to host 57th annual Tulare Firework Extravaganza on July 3

The annual Fireworks Extravaganza is back in Tulare! The Kiwanis Club of Tulare will host the 57th annual Firework Extravaganza on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at the Tulare County Fairgrounds in Tulare.

The gates open at 6:00 p.m., and food and entertainment will be available before the spectacular fireworks show starts at dusk. Admission is $5, and children under five are free with paid adult admission. Parking is free, and VIP parking is available for $5.

Join us for this fun-filled family entertainment for all ages at the Kiwanis Club of Tulare Fireworks Extravaganza. The evening includes face painting, kids’ activities, a magic show, live music, and food followed by the ultimate fireworks extravaganza show to celebrate our nation’s Independence Day!

The Kiwanis Club of Tulare “Noon” Kiwanis meets every Wednesday at Noon at Apple Annie’s Restaurant in Tulare. It is a very active group dedicated to serving the community, one child at a time. The Club actively participates in and organizes a variety of fundraisers, including Football Concessions at Bob Mathias Stadium, Farmer of the Year, Pork Feed, Mile of Quarters, Pancake Breakfasts, Salvation Army Bell Ringing, World Ag Expo, and the 3rd of July Fireworks Extravaganza. All funds collected are given back to the local community.