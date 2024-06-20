Kaweah Health graduates class of 39 resident physicians, three fellowship-trained physicians

Thanks to the Graduate Medical Education Program at Kaweah Health, more doctors are practicing in the Central Valley. This year, Kaweah Health is excited to announce the graduation of 41 resident doctors six specialty areas of study, and three fellow doctors (doctors seeking advanced medical training) in its Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship. Since the program began 11 years ago, Kaweah Health has graduated 210 resident physicians and three fellows, with an average of 42 percent of those doctors staying in the Central Valley to practice.

“It’s a bittersweet moment, because they have become part of our Kaweah Health family and our community. They’ve had an indelible impact in our organization, and through their commitment to excellent service, they have helped improve the health of patients in Tulare County,” said Gary Herbst, Kaweah Health’s Chief Executive Officer.

This year’s winner of the Frank and Teresa Kleist Award was given to Reza Emami, MD. The Kleist award recognizes a graduating resident physician or fellow who best exemplifies humanitarian compassion in the care of patients. The award was donated by a local book club honoring Dr. Frank Kleist, a retired member of Kaweah Health’s medical staff and faculty emeritus of Kaweah Health’s Psychiatry Residency Program.

“Graduating a GME program is not a simple accomplishment. It is the culmination of years of rigorous study, many sleepless nights, and endless exams. These graduates have chosen a profession that requires compassion, empathy, and a relentless pursuit of knowledge,” said Lori Winston, MD FACEP, Chief Medical Education Officer and Designated Institutional Official.

Kaweah Health’s Graduate Medical Education Program began in 2013 and now offers residency programs in anesthesiology, emergency medicine, family medicine, psychiatry, surgery, and transitional year. The first class of physicians graduated in June 2016.

Admission into the program is very competitive. This year, Kaweah Health received more than 4,500 applications and interviewed more than 700 candidates for 53 openings. With close to half of its graduating doctors staying in the Central Valley to practice, the program is making important strides in bringing a steady flow of new doctors into the region.

The 2024 Graduating Class

Anesthesiology

Haiyan Guo, DO

Kinh-Vy Nguyen, MD

Edmund Wang, DO

Adrian Gregory Yambao Yabut, DO

Emergency Medicine

Matthew Bordbari, DO

David Fernando Castro Palomino, DO

Amy Chuang, DO

Giulia Di Bella, DO

Ethan Noah Hartman, MD

Melissa Kemp, DO

Kevin Lieu, MD

Aubtin Saedi, DO

Christina Seto, MD

Maria Tobar, MD

Alex Inchen Tsai, DO

Family Medicine

Eduardo Amezcua, MD

Jasmeen Chahil, MD

Grace Guadalupe, MD

Rebecca Rachel King Kawagoe, DO

Sparghai Sahar Ludin, MD

Dorathea Smith, MD

Psychiatry

James Harrison Collins, MD

Sherry Kwon, MD

Mithun Medagangoda, DO

Shashvat Patel, MD

Morgan Stanley, DO

Surgery

Natalie Ranya Joumblat, MD

Jacob Kirkorowicz, MD, MSc.

Julia B. Ruffo, MD

Transitional Year

Bruno Alonso, MD

Jeremy Craig Brown, DO

Stanley Chu, MD

Audelia Eben, DO

Arturo Hernandez, MD

Steven Lacombe, DO

Ashley Marie Lau, DO

Shant Thomas Malkasian, MD

April Yen Ngoy, DO

Ellie Nareae Ok, DO

Thomas Garrett Shomaker, MD

Yuan Quinton Yuan, DO

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship

Reza Emami, MD

Kristine Hwang, MD

Cyrus Montes de Oca, DO