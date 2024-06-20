CACHE to host illuminating solo exhibition

The Center for Art, Culture, and History – Exeter, or CACHE, will be hosting a solo exhibition titled Illumination. The exhibit features watercolor and acrylic paintings by local artist Krista Fulbright. It will be on view from July 13th through October 13th, 2024. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, July 13th, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Krista Fulbright, who is originally from the Midwest, realized her talent for drawing at a very young age. She enrolled in private art lessons while she was a teenager and, throughout high school and college, studied drawing, painting, and design, as well as teacher education classes. She earned her MS in Education and taught students from kindergarten to high school from 2006 to 2020. While raising a family and teaching, she continued to explore fiber arts, ceramics, oil, and watercolor painting.

She moved to California in 2020 and devoted herself to her full-time career as a professional artist, with a current focus on watercolor. As a contemporary realist, Krista uses design principles to create dramatic contrast in her still-life and nature paintings, which builds a connection with viewers. The living quality of watercolor and the play of light and shadows on everyday subjects add movement to her paintings while inspiring her to create more. Drawn to the luminosity and the challenge of watercolor, she finds it exciting to share her vision through this medium.

All artwork will be on sale during the length of the exhibition. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit our website at www.cach-exeter.org.

About CACHE

The Center for Art, Culture, and History- Exeter (CACHE), formerly known as the Exeter Art Gallery and Museum Association, rebranded in 2023 in order to communicate its new mission of bringing to life the art, culture, and history of California’s heartland. The new museum board hosts quarterly art exhibitions showcasing local and regional artists. CACHE’s historical displays are committed to telling the stories of the people and events that have shaped our Tulare County area from its earliest days. We are proud to be able to present a variety of educational programs and unique community events, and we invite everyone to experience the rich culture of Exeter.