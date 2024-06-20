Authors Jennifer J. Chow and Lorie Lewis Ham visit the Visalia Branch Library

Tulare County Library’s Visalia Branch welcomes Authors Jennifer J. Chow and Lorie Lewis Ham for a presentation and book signing on Saturday, June 22, 2024 at 1pm. Everyone is encouraged to attend and hear the authors speak about their newest books.

Ill Fated-Fortune is the first book in Jennifer J. Chow’s new series set in the Central Valley. Agatha, Anthony, Lefty, and Lilian Jackson Braun Award-nominated author. she writes cozy mysteries filled with hope and heritage, including L.A. Night Market and the Sassy Cat Mysteries.

One of You, the second book in Lorie Lewis Ham’s Tower District Mystery Series, comes out this month. A published author since her teens, her works includes poems, articles, short stories, and six mystery novels. In 2010, she became the editor-in-chief and publisher of Kings River Life Magazine.

Tulare County Library serves all the residents of Tulare County with locations in 17 communities, a literacy center, Pop Up Tulare County outreach and bookmobile, and online www.tularecountylibrary.org. Follow the Library on Facebook www.facebook.com/tularecountylibrary or local branch pages, Instagram, @tularecountylib, or Twitter at twitter.com/TulareCountyLib.