Kaweah Subbasin GSAs host – State of the Subbasin

You’re invited to the State of the Subbasin Event, hosted by the Kaweah Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Agencies (GSAs)! Come hear directly from your GSA general managers and get the latest updates on the Kaweah Subbasin’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) progress. This is a crucial event as we prepare for the probationary hearing with the State Water Resources Control Board on November 5, 2024. The Kaweah Subbasin wants YOU, our stakeholders to be informed on what is going on with groundwater in the subbasin. What You’ll Learn: SGMA Updates: What's happening with the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act in your area.

What's happening with the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act in your area. Probationary Process: What the State Board probationary process means and how it affects you.

What the State Board probationary process means and how it affects you. Plan Revisions: The status of our Groundwater Sustainability Plans.

The status of our Groundwater Sustainability Plans. Local Projects: New programs and projects aimed at achieving groundwater sustainability.

New programs and projects aimed at achieving groundwater sustainability. Your Role: How you can support local efforts to maintain control over groundwater management. Join us in person Wednesday, June 19, 2024, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM at the International Agri-Center, Banquet Hall 4500 S. Laspina St. Tulare, CA 93274. Check-in begins at 3:30 PM. ¡INTERPRETACIÓN DISPONIBLE EN ESPAÑOL! To RSVP to the event, and for more information on how to join the online webinar, visit https://ekgsa.org/rsvp.