Tulare County Library announces 2024 Summer Reading Challenge

Tulare County Library’s annual Summer Reading Challenge is almost here. The Challenge begins Tuesday, June 11 to Saturday, July 20, 2024. Pre-registration for all ages starts Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

Simply sign up on Beanstack to register the whole family at tularecountylibrary.beanstack.org or download the Beanstack Tracker in an app store. Registration is also available in person at all Tulare County Library Branches. This summer, children ages 0-5 are challenged to read (or be read to) 30 books, and children ages 6-12, teens, and adults are challenged to read for 30 days. Read anything of your choice, including books, eBooks, magazines, newspapers, and eAudiobooks. Complete the program by Saturday, July 20 2024, to enter for a chance at a grand prize.

Visit your local Branch Library, check out the website calendar, and follow on social media for events. Children and families enjoy favorite performers and many new faces in person at our many branches. These include E&M Reptile Show, Josiah the Magician, and the Buddy Jones’ interactive drum show. Join the Teen Challenge with art classes, 3D printing, soap sugar scrub making, and more. Adults engaging presentations include “Meet the Author” t, Stress Relief Saturday, and embroidery workshop.

Participating in The Summer Reading Challenge provides a great way to prevent the notorious “summer slide,” the loss of skills gained throughout the school year during summer break. Summer Reading not only helps students, all ages can engage their minds with the variety of great reading choices offered by the Tulare County Library.

The Tulare County Library serves all the citizens of Tulare County with locations in 17 communities, , Read to Succeed literacy center, Pop Up Tulare County, and online at www.tularecountylibrary.org. Follow your local branch on Facebook and find Tulare County Library on Facebook www.facebook.com/tularecountylibrary, Instagram, @tularecountylib, or Twitter twitter.com/TulareCountyLib to learn more.