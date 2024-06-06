Time to have fun in the sun!

The fun starts today in Donna Orozco’s updated calendar of events! Don’t miss Visalia Chambers Annual Awards ceremony tonight at the Fox Theater and tomorrow is Downtown Visalia First Friday Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. Pick up a map at the Arts Consortium.

Community theater

Jersey Boys, the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons with all their iconic songs, plays at the Selma Arts Center June 7-29. 1935 High St. 559 891-2238 or www.selmaartscentr.com

Penny for your Thoughts is a comedy about Penny Ramsey whose love life gets tangled up with her struggle with her five egos. Runs June 14-30 at Temple Theater, 514 Visalia St., Hanford. 559 584-7241 or www.kingsplayers.org

Vagina Monologues runs June 21-23 at the Barn Theater, 42 S. Plano, Porterville. Based on interviews with women, the show is a collection of smaller monologues, some funny and some sobering. 559 310-7046 or www.portervillebarntheater.com

Art shows

Arts Visalia present “Proud Community Show.” Over 40 artists of all backgrounds, ages and abilities show the world what they are proud of. June 6-29. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays from 12-5:30 p.m. 214 E. Oak, Visalia, 559 739-0905 or www.artsvisalia.org

Brandon-Mitchell Gallery hosts “Preserving Trans History in Art,” charcoal drawings by Arien Reed. Open May and June during the First Friday Art Walks in Downtown Visalia, after service at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday and by appointment. 117 S. Locust, Visalia, 559 625-2441, www.brandonmitchellgallery.com

The Oval Gallery is showing “Maturing Introspective: A Duo Exhibit by Vivan Aranda and Mario Campos Jr. through May. 808 N. Court. Open Tuesdays & Thursdays 10-2, Fridays 5-8 p.m. and Saturdays 2-8 p.m. Facebook: Oval Gallery

College of the Sequoias Library has on display “Wordplay,” lithographs by Nick Satinover from March 5-June 21. Open Mondays-Thursdays 7:30-8, Fridays 7:30-4, Saturdays 10-2. 915 S. Mooney, Visalia. Free 20-parking in the front circle drive. 559 737-6179 or www.facebook.com/collegeofthesequoiasartgallery

Tulare City Historical Museum presents a June Dairy Month exhibit and art by Gladys Tweedy, June 6-16. 444 W. Tulare Ave., Tulare. Open Thursdays-Saturdays 10-4. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

The Center for Art, Culture and History in Exeter (CACHE) is showing “Oil & Water Do Mix” by CACHE founders Marty Weekly and Anna Nelson from April 6-June 30. Open Fridays 1:30-4, Saturdays 10-4, Sundays 12-4. 125 South B St. 559 592-5900 or www.cach-exeter.org

Kings Art Center hosts Yosemite Renaissance 39, works by 54 artists from across the country, June 7-July 14. 605 N. Douty, Hanford. Open Wednesdays-Fridays 12-5, Saturdays 10-3. 559 584-1065 or https://www.yosemiterenaissance.org/yosemite-renaissance-39-2024

Events by date

Thursday, June 6

Visalia Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Celebration at 5 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. Honoring businesses, non-profit, man and woman of the year. visaliachamber.org

Friday, June 7

Downtown Visalia First Friday Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. Pick up a map at the Arts Consortium, 340 E. Oak, Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak, or the Brandon-Mitchell Gallery, 117 S. Locust and visit venues with art, music and snacks. artsconsortium.org

Saturday, June 8

Harvest Nights at the Big L Ranch features music by Move On Down Brass Band, blueberry picking and local pop-up restaurants from 5:30-8:30 p.m. 20899 Ave. 322, Woodlake. 559 280-2767

Sunday, June 9

“The Princess Diaries” (2001) starring Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews at4 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. Wear your favorite princess costume. Have your picture taken with Miss California 2023 Sabrina Lewis. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Thursday, June 13

Tulare Summer Concert series features the Tulare Community Stage Band playing Big Band music at 7 p.m. Alpine Vista School, 2975 E. Alpine, Tulare

Reception for the Dairy Month Exhibit and works by Gladys Tweedy from 5-7 p.m. at the Tulare City Historical Museum, 444 W. Tulare Ave., Tulare. 559 686-2074 or tularehistoricalmuseum.org

Friday, June 14

Leyendas del Mariachi performs at 8 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. With legendary members of famous Mariachi bands. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Saturday, June 15

Miss California and Miss California Teen finals competition begins at 6 p.m. at the Visalia Convention Center, 303 E. Acequia, following a week of competition events. visitvisalia.com

Harvest Nights at the Big L Ranch features music by The Eights, blueberry picking and local pop-up restaurants from 5:30-8:30 p.m. 20899 Ave. 322, Woodlake. 559 280-2767

Wear your funky 80s attire to Visalia’s 80 Neon Night Pub Crawl from 4:30-9 p.m. Contests, prizes, photo ops. Must register before the event on Eventbrite.com: Visalia’s 80 Neon Night Pub Crawl

Tuesday, June 18

Bethel Ballet dance studio presents “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe” at 6 p.m. at the Hanford Fox Theatre, 325 N Irwin. 559 584-7823 or foxhanford.com

Thursday, June 20

Tulare Summer Concert series features the St. John’s Riverboat Jazz Band playing traditional and Dixieland jazz at 7 p.m. Alpine Vista School, 2975 E. Alpine, Tulare.

Friday, June 21

Juneteenth celebration from 6-8 p.m. with music by Hope Garcia, drumming by Buddy Jones, tributes to local African Americans, food and coloring project for kids and adults to find hidden achievements of Black Americans. Center for Spiritual Living, 117 S. Locust, Visalia. 559 625-2441 or cslvisalia.org/events

Saturday, June 22

“The Lego Batman Movie” (2017) at 1 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. Costume contest for those dressed in their best DC superhero attire. Free. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Singer/guitarist Dani Stacy performs at 7:30 p.m. at the Hanford Fox Theatre, 325 N. Irwin. Special seating for the deaf and hard of hearing. 550 584-7823 or foxhanford.com