Three-day program promises only good news

In a world where bad news endlessly streams on social media, TV and radio, a three-day live event open to the public will deliver only good news!

One of the largest convention organizations in the world returns to the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield with a much-anticipated motivational program to comfort and encourage the public.

Jehovah’s Witnesses will present their 2024 “Declare the Good News!” convention series beginning the weekend of June 14-16, 2024. The free event is expected to draw more than 25,000 people from the Central Valley and Central Coast to the city over the course of five weekends – fueling the city’s economy with local spending at stores, hotels and restaurants.

“We are excited to be back in Bakersfield this summer as a host city for our convention season,” said Jeff Gregory, local spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “This annual event is a highlight for thousands of people who want a break from bad news and instead focus on good news that provides real hope and comfort in our lives. We invite all in our communities to join us for this uplifting three-day program.”

The “Declare the Good News!” convention will present Bible-based videos, discourses and interviews on topics such as…

“Why Do We Need Good News?”

“Use the Good News to Defeat Bad News”

“Why We Don’t Fear Bad News”

Saturday spotlights a baptism of candidates from surrounding communities, while a two part video feature will captivate the audience on Friday and Saturday mornings. Prior to each convention, local congregations will engage in a campaign to invite community members to this free event.

Last year, nearly 13 million people attended more than 6,000 three-day conventions worldwide.

To learn more about this free convention and to find a location near you, please visit jw.org > About Us > Conventions.