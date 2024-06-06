The Source LGBT+ Center wins top prize again on Give OUT Day 2024

The Source LGBT+ Center in Visalia has once again secured the top leaderboard prizes in the 2024 Give OUT Day, organized by Horizons Foundation, the world’s first community foundation dedicated to LGBTQ people. Give OUT Day kicks off on the first of May and culminates on May 30, just before Pride Month celebrations begin in June.

This year marks the fourth time in five years that The Source has claimed the top prize. The first-place award for the LGBTQ+ organization with the most donors is $10,000, followed by $5,000 for second place, and $2,500 for third place. In the previous year, Give OUT Day raised a remarkable $1.2 million for 322 LGBTQ+ organizations.

Horizons Foundation allocates $61,500 in grants to LGBTQ+ organizations participating in Give OUT Day that achieve leaderboard placements. Funds raised from this event will support The Source in continuing to provide vital services such as their HIV services clinic, adult and youth programs, and maintaining The Source Community Center as a public resource.

Since its inception in 2016, The Source LGBT+ Center has been a cornerstone for LGBTQ+ services in Tulare and Kings Counties. The organization offers a diverse array of programs including an HIV clinic, support groups, youth programs, counseling, and advocacy. The Source also hosts numerous community events like monthly Rainbow Mixers, Pride Visalia, Rainbow Color Run, and Drag Queen Bingo.

For more information about The Source LGBT+ Center and their services, please visit their website at TheSourceLGBT.org.