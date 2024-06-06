Porterville’s Premium Blossom announces grand opening ceremony on June 8

Porterville’s Premium Blossom will open to the public on June 8 at 11am. The event promises to be a celebration not just the launch of a new business, but the promise of added value to the Porterville community. Local dignitaries, chamber members, and community supporters are expected to be in attendance.

Darren and Celeste Garret of Premium Blossom are pleased to extend an invitation to the city of Porterville to partake in the official grand opening of their dispensary, where they will be serving complimentary drinks and hors d’oeuvres.

As the city’s first and only 100% locally owned and operated dispensary, they aim to establish a welcoming environment characterized by amiable service. Their product selection is meticulously curated to exclusively feature premium quality items at competitive prices.

As a local business, Premium Blossom says they’re uniquely positioned to contribute to the community by generating employment opportunities, nurturing a sense of local camaraderie, driving local economic development, and delivering a shopping experience that is both personalized and distinctive for their patrons.