Mooney Grove Dog Park opening to public on June 8

Tulare County Parks is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its highly anticipated Mooney Grove Dog Park, on June 8, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. This innovative addition to Mooney Grove Park promises to be a haven for both furry companions and their owners, featuring an array of amenities designed for enjoyment and exercise.

The new dog park includes:

Obstacle and Agility Courses: Perfect for dogs of all sizes and abilities to frolic and play.

Water Fountains: Ensuring pets stay hydrated while they have fun.

Paved Walkways: Providing easy access and strolls throughout the park.

Natural Shade: Keeping pets and their owners cool and comfortable.

Ample Seating Areas: Strategically placed for owners to relax and socialize while their pets burn off energy and make new friends.

The grand opening ceremony will feature short speeches by key park leaders highlighting the importance of this new addition including:

Albert Cendejas, Tulare County Parks Manager

Amy Shuklian, Tulare County Board of Supervisors District 3

Nancy Hawkins, Parks Advisory Committee Chair

Their presence emphasizes the significance of this exciting addition to the park, which is poised to become a beloved destination for dog lovers throughout the community.

Attendees can look forward to a morning filled with festivities, including:

Demonstrations of the park’s various features

Opportunities to connect with fellow pet enthusiasts

Interactions with local pet shops

Prizes for furry friends

Animal Services pet adoption services, along with the chance to meet a few cute dogs that are up for adoption

Tulare County Parks invites all residents and their canine companions to join in celebrating this milestone event, marking the beginning of a new era of outdoor recreation in Visalia.

If you have any questions or are interested in learning more about the new dog park, please reach out to us at (559) 205-1100 or via email: TulareCountyParks@ tularecounty.ca.gov.