Jumpstart Internship Program offers multiple internship possibilities

College of the Sequoias is proud to announce the third year of the Jumpstart Internship Program, a series of internship programs designed to equip students from Kings and Tulare Counties with the necessary skills and experience to thrive in the workforce. With a strong emphasis on hands-on learning, these programs offer students the opportunity to gain valuable practical knowledge in their chosen fields.

The 2024 Jumpstart Internship Program begins on June 10th featuring distinct program offerings tailored to the specific industries of Ag & Industrial Technology at the Hanford Campus and Tulare Annex; Healthcare at the Visalia Campus; Mechanized Ag at the Tulare Campus; Police and Administration of Justice at the Hanford Campus. Students in these programs will benefit from a comprehensive curriculum that combines classroom instruction with real-world experience. This unique approach allows students to apply their theoretical knowledge in practical settings, providing them with a competitive edge in their future careers.

As part of the program, students will participate in a culminating showcase experience on June 28th, where they will have the opportunity to demonstrate their newly acquired skills. Additionally, the program includes weekly field trips that further enrich the students’ understanding of their chosen fields.

Recognizing the importance of soft skills in the workplace, the Jumpstart Internship Program also provides students with comprehensive training in areas such as effective communication, teamwork, and problem-solving. This focus on developing essential soft skills ensures that students are not only technically proficient but also well-prepared to excel in professional environments.

Furthermore, as a part of the program, students will receive certificates in relevant areas to enhance their resumes. The certificates offered include CPR for Healthcare and Police & Administration of Justice programs, OSHA 10 for the Mechanized Ag and Ag & Industrial Technology programs and Stop the Bleed for Healthcare program. These certificates will serve as valuable credentials, showcasing the students’ dedication to their chosen fields.

To ensure equal access and participation, transportation will be provided to any student in need of assistance. College of the Sequoias believes that transportation should not be a barrier to educational opportunities, and this provision reaffirms the institution’s commitment to inclusivity and student success.

The Jumpstart Internship Program is made possible through the financial support of the Tulare County Workforce Investment Board, The James G. Boswell Foundation, Tulare County Foundation for Ag Education and Youth, and Southern California Edison. Additionally, multiple other local businesses, organizations, and agencies facilitate tours and invest in the students.