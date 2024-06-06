Hanford’s Carnegie Museum to host third annual Kick Off Your Summer Car Show on June 8

The Carnegie Museum of Kings County’s third annual Kick Off Your Summer Car Show will be held in historic downtown Hanford this Saturday, June 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The car show will feature more than 130 cars from the late 1920s to the present.

Cars will compete and be judged in nine categories including Bet Hot Rod, Best Historic Car (prior to 1950), Best Vintage Car (1951 – 1975), Best Modern Car (1976 to present), Best Import European Car, Best Import Asian Car, Best Muscle Car, Best Sports Car and Best Truck.

The Best in Show winners in 2022 and 2023, 1930 La Salle 340 convertible coupe and a 1958 De Soto Firesweep are scheduled to return and will try to take a second title.

Visitors to the car show will be able to once again vote in the popular People’s Choice award.

“In last year’s show, we had over 120 cars competing. As of today, we already have over 125 cars pre-registered to compete this year. We are also encouraging local car clubs to register before June 5th so that we can try and have them parked together as a club” said Carnegie Museum President Jack Schwartz.

Early online registration ends on June 5. Those who do not register early will still be able to register at the car show.

This year there will be food vendors selling Hawaiian, Asian and Mexican food in addition to hot dogs and snow cones. More than two dozen vendors will be selling their wares in Civic Center Park, ranging from car care products, jewelry and wood arts and crafts.

There is no charge to visit the car show.

The Carnegie Museum will have extended hours Saturday, opening at 10 a.m. so car show enthusiasts will be able to view the new Kings County’s Asian Experiences exhibition.

The museum is located at 109 E. 8th Street. Admission is $5 for persons over 12, $2 under 12 with a maximum of $10 per family.