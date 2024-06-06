Classic Amusements returns to The Kings Fair

The 2024 Kings Fair is set to bring a whirlwind of excitement, joy, and unforgettable memories from June 13th to June 16th. This year’s fair promises to be bigger and better, featuring the renowned Classic Amusements carnival, which offers a spectacular variety of rides and games for all ages.

Classic Amusements, a staple in the carnival industry, will dazzle fairgoers with their thrilling rides. From the heart-pounding excitement of the roller coasters to the nostalgic charm of the Ferris wheel, there is something for everyone. Families can enjoy classic rides like the Super Slide and Bumper Cars, while thrill-seekers can test their courage on high-speed attractions like the Round-Up.

In addition to the rides, Classic Amusements brings an array of fun and challenging games. Try your luck at the ring toss or test your aim at the balloon bust! With a variety of games to choose from, everyone has the chance to win big and take home exciting prizes.

To make the most of your Kings Fair experience, take advantage of our pre-sale carnival wristbands. These wristbands offer unlimited access to all rides for the entire day, providing excellent value and endless fun. Purchase your wristbands before the fair starts to avoid long lines and ensure you don’t miss a moment of the excitement.

Don’t miss out on the fun and excitement at the 2024 Kings Fair! Secure your pre-sale carnival wristbands today by visiting our website at www.kingsfair.com. We look forward to seeing you at the fair!