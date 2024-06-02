ROAD CLOSURE COMING TO AKERS STREET ON JUNE 3

Travelers heading down Akers Street, between Riggin Avenue and Ferguson Avenue, will experience traffic impacts starting Monday, June 3 as contractors perform utility connections for the Sycamore Heights Subdivision.

“Crews will be excavating to connect sewer and storm drain. This work is necessary to ensure development in the area is connected to all essential utilities,” shares Orlando Rosales, City of Visalia Engineering Technician. “Improvements such as these are routine and part of the process for an area that does not already have these important infrastructure pieces in place.”

During the weekday hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., both northbound and southbound traffic on Akers Street will be detoured utilizing Shirk Street and Demaree Street as alternatives to Akers. Northbound traffic will be detoured via Ferguson Avenue, while southbound traffic is detoured at Riggin Avenue. Access for residents and emergency services will remain intact for the entire duration of the work.

Outside workday hours and on the weekend, Akers Street will be opened to through traffic. Work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, June 14.

“To avoid any travel delays, we recommend seeking an alternate route during the scheduled work,” added Rosales. “For those unable to avoid the work area, we urge motorists to use caution when driving near the construction and to remember to always slow for the cone zone.”

For more information on this project, contact Orlando Rosales, City of Visalia Engineering Technician at (559) 713-4414 or at [email protected]