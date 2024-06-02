Free Summer Meals for Kids and Teens at Tulare County Libraries

T his summer, eight Tulare County Library Branches offer free meals to children and teens, ages 1 to 18.

Where to find meals in the Tulare County Library Branches:

Visalia: Lunches Tuesday – Friday, June 11 through July 26 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm. The Visalia Branch is downtown at 200 W. Oak Avenue with entrances on Encina and Locust. Phone (559) 713-2703.

Lindsay: Lunches Tuesday-Friday, June 11 through July 26 from 10:30am to 11:30am. The Lindsay Branch is at 157 North. Mirage Street, Lindsay, CA 93247-2507. Phone (559) 562-3021.

Strathmore: Supper Tuesdays and Wednesdays, June 11 through July 24 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. The Strathmore Branch is at 19646 Rd 230, Strathmore, CA 93267. Phone (559) 568-1087

Tipton: Supper Thursdays and Fridays, June 13 through July 26 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. The Tipton Branch is at 301 East. Woods, Tipton, CA 93272. Phone (559) 752-4236.

Pixley: Supper Tuesday – Friday, June 11 through July 26 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. The Pixley Branch is at 927 S Center St, B, Pixley, CA 93256. Phone (559) 757-1010

Earlimart: Supper Tuesday – Friday, June 11 through July 26 from 3:00pm to5:00pm. The Earlimart Branch is at 780 E Washington Ave, Earlimart, CA 93219, Phone (661) 849-2525

Alpaugh: Supper Tuesdays and Wednesdays, June 11 through July 24 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. The Alpaugh Branch is at 3816 Ave 54, Alpaugh, CA 93201. Phone (559) 949-8355

Dinuba, subject to reopening: Lunches Tuesday – Friday from 12:00pm to 2:00 pm. The Dinuba Branch is at 150 S I Street, Dinuba, CA 93618.

The Tulare County Library is an equal opportunity provider. The Summer Food Service Program is a program of the U. S. Department of Agriculture, administered in California by the California Department of Education. Lunch at the Library is a project of the California State Library, supported with funds from the State of California.

Tulare County Library serves all the residents of Tulare County with locations in 17 communities, a literacy center, Pop Up Tulare County outreach and bookmobile, and online at www.tularecountylibrary.org. Follow the Library on Facebook www.facebook.com/tularecountylibrary or local branch page, Instagram, @tularecountylib, or Twitter at twitter.com/TulareCountyLib.