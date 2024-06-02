Free Summer Meals for Kids and Teens at Tulare County Libraries

Posted on by Jonathan Waltmire

This summer, eight Tulare County Library Branches offer free meals to children and teens, ages 1 to 18.

Where to find meals in the Tulare County Library Branches:

Visalia: Lunches Tuesday – Friday, June 11 through July 26 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm. The Visalia Branch is downtown at 200 W. Oak Avenue with entrances on Encina and Locust. Phone (559) 713-2703.

Lindsay: Lunches Tuesday-Friday, June 11 through July 26 from 10:30am to 11:30am. The Lindsay Branch is at 157 North. Mirage Street, Lindsay, CA 93247-2507. Phone (559) 562-3021.

Strathmore: Supper Tuesdays and Wednesdays, June 11 through July 24 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. The Strathmore Branch is at 19646 Rd 230, Strathmore, CA 93267. Phone (559) 568-1087

Tipton: Supper Thursdays and Fridays, June 13 through July 26 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. The Tipton Branch is at 301 East. Woods, Tipton, CA 93272. Phone (559) 752-4236.

Pixley: Supper Tuesday – Friday, June 11 through July 26 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. The Pixley Branch is at 927 S Center St, B, Pixley, CA 93256. Phone (559) 757-1010

Earlimart: Supper Tuesday – Friday, June 11 through July 26 from 3:00pm to5:00pm. The Earlimart Branch is at 780 E Washington Ave, Earlimart, CA 93219, Phone (661) 849-2525

Alpaugh: Supper Tuesdays and Wednesdays, June 11 through July 24 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. The Alpaugh Branch is at 3816 Ave 54, Alpaugh, CA 93201. Phone (559) 949-8355

Dinuba, subject to reopening: Lunches Tuesday – Friday from 12:00pm to 2:00 pm. The Dinuba Branch is at 150 S I Street, Dinuba, CA 93618.

The Tulare County Library is an equal opportunity provider. The Summer Food Service Program is a program of the U. S. Department of Agriculture, administered in California by the California Department of Education. Lunch at the Library is a project of the California State Library, supported with funds from the State of California.

Tulare County Library serves all the residents of Tulare County with locations in 17 communities, a literacy center, Pop Up Tulare County outreach and bookmobile, and online at www.tularecountylibrary.org.

