Dinuba Certified Farmers’ Market Celebrates its 10 th Anniversary

Dinuba Certified Far mers’ Market celebrates its 10th anniversary and kicks of its celebration Friday, May 31. Families who spend up to $10 on fruits and vegetables will get up to an additional $10 to purchase even more fruits and veggies. In addition, the Kaweah Health Dinuba Clinic is offering a Veggie Rx program to bring new families to the market. This event will take place every Friday from May 31 through July 12, from 5-8 p.m., sponsored by Kaweah Health, Health Net, Family HealthCare Network, and Valley Health Team. The City of Dinuba Parks and Recreation Dept. and STEP UP funds also support the market.

Held in downtown Dinuba, the Dinuba Certified Farmers’ Market is a powerful tool to provide the education and fresh, healthy food to combat obesity, diabetes and other health challenges faced in the Central Valley. It is also an important venue for local farmers – to display and sell their products. This initiative was the product of a collaborative effort by the NLOM-Tulare County Partnership, comprised of multiple organizations and leaders in the community, including Kaweah Health.

“At Kaweah Health, we are more than just a hospital or the place where patients come to see us when they’re sick. We are also a resource to keep families healthy,” said Alma Torres-Nguyen, Kaweah Health’s Community Outreach Manager.

Kaweah Health is proud to have helped revitalize the Dinuba Farmers’ Market 10 years ago alongside strong partners including the City of Dinuba, Family HealthCare Network, Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency, Self-Help Enterprises and others. “We feel that this is an added resource for Dinuba families to get quality, affordable produce and promote community wellness.”

Alma’s Community Outreach team, part of Kaweah Health’s Population Health division, spearheaded this collaborative effort recognizing the need to link people in Tulare County with key resources, such as WIC, senior services, health care centers, and nutrition education, so they can enjoy healthier lives.

In addition to fresh affordable fruits and vegetables, this year’s market will offer “Theme Nights” in hopes of making it the Hot Spot for Friday nights. Themes such as; Super Heroes’ Day, Kids’ Day, Noche Latina, and First Responders’ Night. All nutrition education, physical activities, health screenings, and opportunity drawings will focus on these themes. Opening night will feature The Classic All -Stars, a local band that plays variety music including Latin favorites.

The Dinuba Farmers’ Market accepts Market Match, and fruit and vegetable nutrition program vouchers (FMNP) issued by Women, Infant, and Children (WIC) and the Area Agency on Aging senior program.

“There are many components that factor in for a successful Farmers Market, and one of those is commitment and dedication which we see amongst our partners, vendors, and the community. It is an honor to continue offering this free, family friendly, community event, and we will continue this tradition year after year as we continue growing,” says the Market’s Manager, Michelle Tapia.

This collaborative effort of the Central Valley Network Leaders on the Move, Tulare County Partnership (CVNLOM) is comprised of local government, profit and non-profit agencies, and resident leaders. The committee meets monthly to strategize and coordinate the annual seasonal farmers’ market. The revitalized Dinuba Certified Farmers’ Market has reached many surrounding communities labeled as food deserts (areas lacking access to healthy foods).

Dinuba Farmers’ Market 10th Annual Grand Opening – Market will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, May 31, at 289 S. L Street in downtown Dinuba. The market will take place on Fridays and will run for six weeks. For more information, please call: 624-2758.