Summer Movie Series at Visalia Fox Theater!

The Visalia Fox Theater has a free summer movie series thanks to some generous local sponsors! The Princess Diaries on June 9 will cost five dollars but includes a meet and greet with Miss California 2023 Sabina Lewis.

At each movie, tickets will be sold to win a basket of Fox goodies and a poster of the film being shown.

Schedule of Movies

Sunday, June 9—Princess Dairies (2001) at 4 p.m.

Girls are encouraged to dress as their favorite princess costume. Miss California 2023, Sabrina Lewis, will be there following the film to meet everyone and take pictures. Sponsored by Spirit 88.9 Radio. Tickets are $5 and include the meet & greet.

Saturday, June 22—The Lego Batman Movie (2017) at 1 p.m.

Includes a costume contest for those dressed in their best DC superhero attire. Free. Sponsored by Tachi Palace

Saturday, July 6—Fear & Loathing in Las Vegas (1998) at 1 p.m.

With a nod to host Tachi Palace, there will be a “poker for popcorn” contest before the film. Free.

Friday, July 19—How to Train your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) at 6 p.m.

Imagination Dragon from ImagineU Children’s Museum will be there to pose for pictures. This is a free movie, but film buffs have an option to buy an interactive kit for $5 with script and toys to use during the film. For those not buying the kit, there will be a free script to interact with the film without extra toys. Sponsored by Tachi Palace

Saturday, Aug. 3—Nacho Libre (2006) at 3 p.m.

Enter the costume contest in your favorite Nacho Libre costume. Free. Sponsored by Tachi Palace

Friday, Aug. 16—The Greatest Showman ((2017) at 6 p.m.

Hugh Jackman stars in this fictionalized musical about the creation of Barnum and Bailey Circus, which features the Golden Globe winning song “This Is Me.” Free. Sponsored by Carolina Perry.

Want to sponsor a movie?

The Fox is always looking for sponsors to show classic movies. The sponsor can choose the movie that is shown, gets their name on the theater marquee, and has 30 minutes on stage before the movie and space in the lobby to promote their business or non-profit organization.

The sponsor can also use the event to host a party for their company where the balcony is roped off just for their group

For information, contact Tammy at 559 625-1369. More information at www.foxvisalia.org.