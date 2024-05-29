Summer fun heats up in June – What to do in the South Valley!

Looking for fun things to do in the Valley? Here is the updated events calendar for June!

Community theater

Jersey Boys, the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons with all their iconic songs, plays at the Selma Arts Center June 7-29. 1935 High St. 559 891-2238 or www.selmaartscentr.com

Penny for your Thoughts is a comedy about Penny Ramsey whose love life gets tangled up with her struggle with her five egos. Runs June 14-30 at Temple Theater, 514 Visalia St., Hanford. 559 584-7241 or www.kingksplayers.org

Vagina Monologues runs June 21-23 at the Barn Theater, 42 S. Plano, Porterville. Based on interviews with women, the show is a collection of smaller monologues, some funny and some sobering. 559 310-7046 or www.portervillebarntheater.com

Art shows

Arts Visalia present “Proud Community Show.” Over 40 artists of all backgrounds, ages and abilities show the world what they are proud of. June 6-29. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays from 12-5:30 p.m. 214 E. Oak, Visalia, 559 739-0905 or www.artsvisalia.org

Arts Consortium now in its new location is featuring “Gourds & Baskets” by artists from around the world teaching at the local Gourds & Baskets conference. On display through April. Open during First Friday art walks and Tuesdays-Fridays 10-3. At 340 E. Oak in The Lofts at Fort Visalia. www.artsconsortium.org

Brandon-Mitchell Gallery hosts “Preserving Trans History in Art,” charcoal drawings by Arien Reed. Open May and June during the First Friday Art Walks in Downtown Visalia, after service at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday and by appointment. 117 S. Locust, Visalia, 559 625-2441, www.brandonmitchellgallery.com

The Oval Gallery is showing “Maturing Introspective: A Duo Exhibit by Vivan Aranda and Mario Campos Jr. through May. 808 N. Court. Open Tuesdays & Thursdays 10-2, Fridays 5-8 p.m. and Saturdays 2-8 p.m. Facebook: Oval Gallery

College of the Sequoias Library has on display “Wordplay,” lithographs by Nick Satinover from March 5-June 21. Open Mondays-Thursdays 7:30-8, Fridays 7:30-4, Saturdays 10-2. 915 S. Mooney, Visalia. Free 20-parking in the front circle drive. 559 737-6179 or www.facebook.com/collegeofthesequoiasartgallery

Tulare City Historical Museum presents a June Dairy Month exhibit and art by Gladys Tweedy, June 6-16. 444 W. Tulare Ave., Tulare. Open Thursdays-Saturdays 10-4. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

The Center for Art, Culture and History in Exeter (CACHE) is showing “Oil & Water Do Mix” by CACHE founders Marty Weekly and Anna Nelson from April 6-June 30. Open Fridays 1:30-4, Saturdays 10-4, Sundays 12-4. 125 South B St. 559 592-5900 or www.cach-exeter.org

Events by date

Saturday, June 1

Soprano Lauren Farris and organist Trent Barry bring up the Mighty Wurlitzer organ at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main, for an eclectic night of music from the silver screen, oratorio and opera. A tribute to the late Pete Sweeney, who played the Fox organ before movies for many years. 550 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Street Food Festival from 10-3 at Riverway Sports Park, 3611 N. Dinuba Blvd. Food trucks, vendors and live band so bring chairs to enjoy the day. Facebook: Street Food Festival

1 st Saturday in Three Rivers features open studios, food and art shows from 11-5. Pick up a map and schedule at Kaweah Arts, 41841 Sierra Dr. (Highway 198) or the Three Rivers Historical Museum, 42268 Sierra Dr. 559 799-1473 or 1stSaturdaytr.com

"Beetlejuice" (1988), starring Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin as ghosts who haunt their former home, at 7 p.m. at the Hanford Fox Theatre, 326 N. Irwin. 559 584-7823 or foxhanford.com

Sunday, June 2

Kings Symphony presents “Pops in the Park” with favorite music from cinema, 80s hits and American classics. 6:30 p.m. in Civic Center Park, 113 Court St., Hanford. Bring chairs or blankets. kingssymphony.org

Thursday, June 6

Visalia Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Celebration at 5 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. Honoring businesses, non-profit, man and woman of the year. visaliachamber.org

Friday, June 7

Downtown Visalia First Friday Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. Pick up a map at the Arts Consortium, 340 E. Oak, Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak, or the Brandon-Mitchell Gallery, 117 S. Locust and visit venues with art, music and snacks. artsconsortium.org

Saturday, June 8

Harvest Nights at the Big L Ranch features music by Move On Down Brass Band, blueberry picking and local pop-up restaurants from 5:30-8:30 p.m. 20899 Ave. 322, Woodlake. 559 280-2767

Sunday, June 9

“The Princess Diaries”

Thursday, June 13

Tulare Summer Concert series features the Tulare Community Stage Band playing Big Band music at 7 p.m. Alpine Vista School, 2975 E. Alpine, Tulare

Reception for the Dairy Month Exhibit and works by Gladys Tweedy from 5-7 p.m. at the Tulare City Historical Museum, 444 W. Tulare Ave., Tulare. 559 686-2074 or tularehistoricalmuseum.org

Saturday, June 15

Miss California and Miss California Teen finals competition begins at 6 p.m. at the Visalia Convention Center, 303 E. Acequia, following a week of competition events. visitvisalia.com

Harvest Nights at the Big L Ranch features music by The Eights, blueberry picking and local pop-up restaurants from 5:30-8:30 p.m. 20899 Ave. 322, Woodlake. 559 280-2767