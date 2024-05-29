FREE ADOPTIONS THIS SATURDAY FOR ADOPT-A-PET DAY

Visalia Animal Services is celebrating the first Adopt-a-Pet Day in California on Saturday, June 1 with free adoptions and special, extended hours.

“We are proud to be joining the first ever California Adopt-a-Pet Day,” said Candace Harrington, Animal Services Manager, City of Visalia. “We work year-round with our community to find loving homes for animals and to raise awareness about the issues of overcrowding in animal shelters, but this is a special day for everyone involved.”

California Adopt-A-Pet Day is a statewide initiative, taking place for the first time on Saturday, June 1, 2024. It will feature more than 170 California animal welfare organizations offering free adoptions at their shelters and out in communities across the state.

The Visalia Animal Care Center is participating by holding special operating hours from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 1 for the event. Those looking to give a pet their forever home are invited to visit the Care Center during the California Adopt-A-Pet Day event. Those who find their perfect match and are ready to adopt will have all their adoption fees waived.

California Adopt-A-Pet Day is being managed by CalAnimals, an organization that focuses on the success of California animal welfare and sheltering organizations in meeting the needs of animals and people in their communities.

The initiative is also supported by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, which is providing funds to cover the cost of free adoptions at participating shelters, as well as the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

To find a shelter participating in California Adopt-A-Pet Day that is located outside of Visalia, visit https://caadoptapetday.org . To learn more about the City of Visalia Animal Services Division, visit www.visalia.city/animalservices