Sequoia National Forest Memorial Day Weekend Recreation Update

On Memorial Day, we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedom. Please join Sequoia National Forest Supervisor Anthony Edwards in honoring all the heroes who gave their lives in military service to this nation.

The Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest for the Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument. Forest staff and concessionaire ExplorUS are working to bring campgrounds back online, and most are projected to be available by the holiday weekend. Services may be limited in some areas. Please recreate responsibly, including packing out your trash, and only park in designated areas.

Camping and recreating in National Forests is something individuals and families look forward to every summer. Recreation crews are currently assessing sites and completing work such as removing hazardous trees, brushing and sweeping the roads, cleaning areas, fire rings, and restrooms, and turning on and testing water systems before opening sites. Protecting our visitors and employees remains our highest priority. Reserved campsites are nearing capacity; call 877-444-6777 for campsite availability or visit www.recreation.gov to reserve your favorite site.

Hume Lake Ranger District

Overnight lodging may be available at Montecito Lake Resort (800) 227-9900 and Stony Creek Lodge (877) 828-1440 in addition to lodging in the neighboring Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.

Boyden Cavern is now open! Join us for a tour of a fantastic marble cavern. Located in the Sequoia National Forest, Boyden Cavern features stalactites, stalagmites, flowstones, pendants, and shields! The short but steep hike to the cave features spectacular views of the steepest part of Kings Canyon. For more information, visit https://boydencavern.com/.

Warm temperatures this weekend usually result in water play. The South Fork Kings River and many other creeks, streams or lakes may seem inviting. This time of year, these waters can be swift, deep and cold. Please reconsider entering these waters and be very careful while visiting or recreating near them.

There is a Forest Closure Order for dispersed camping in the Kings Canyon area of the Hume Lake Ranger District. The only camping option in this area is the developed Convict Flat campground, which is first come, first served.

Higher elevation roads in the general geographic areas of Big Meadows, Burton pass and Buck Rock area will remain closed for this Memorial Day weekend.

For current information regarding holiday travel, contact the Hume Lake Ranger District visitor information line at (559) 338-2251. Weekly Recreation Reports are available for the Hume Lake Ranger District at https://www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/sequoia/recarea/?recid=79569.

Western Divide Ranger District

The popular Trail of 100 Giants is open and accessible from Springville, California Hot Springs, Kernville, and Johnsondale. There is a $12 day-use fee collected by ExplorUS at the parking area. Parking is very limited on busy weekends and holidays. Parking on the side of the road is prohibited.

For current information regarding holiday travel, contact the Western Divide Ranger District visitor information line at (559) 539-2607. Weekly Recreation Reports are available for the Western Divide Ranger District at https://www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/sequoia/recarea/?recid=79578.

Kern River Ranger District

We anticipate a busy Memorial Day weekend in the Kern River Ranger District. Hopefully, you have already made a reservation for your favorite campsite. If not, a limited number of sites are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. It’s best to arrive early to secure a site.

The Kern River and its tributaries offer challenging class IV, V, and V+ whitewater opportunities. Whether boating, rafting, or kayaking, the Kern River Ranger District officials encourage all visitors to wear properly fitting life jackets when near the water. Also, for those not experienced in whitewater recreation, we suggest taking a trip down the river with one of several professional rafting companies based in the Kern River Valley.

Isabella Lake’s water level is high this year. To ensure everyone has a safe and relaxing holiday weekend, Forest Service officials advise visitors to practice boating safety and watch for dead trees and obstacles such as floating woody debris on the lake.

Along the Kern River and Isabella Lake shorelines, broken glass has been a hazard and an eyesore for many years. Broken glass can be challenging to pick up, unsightly, and can cause injury to people and animals. The use of glass food and beverage containers along the Upper Kern, the Lower Kern, all of Isabella Lake’s shorelines (to surrounding roadways), and for a circumference of 500 feet around the Johnsondale Bridge is prohibited.

Water may be only seasonal, unpotable, or unavailable. Please check water availability and other amenity information at https://www.fs.usda.gov/activity/sequoia/recreation/camping-cabins.

Contact the Kern River Ranger District visitor information line at (760) 376-3781 for current information. Weekly Recreation Reports are available for the Kern River Ranger District at https://www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/sequoia/recreation/ohv/recarea/?recid=79571&actid=93.

With May as Water Safety Month, follow these water-smart reminders:

Do not enter cold, rapid water. It can be dangerous for you and first responders.

Never enter the water to rescue a victim. Throw something that floats. Call 9-1-1.

Do not drive through high waters. Water is often moving faster than it appears.

Additional Weather and Planning Resources

Know Before You Go! For additional information, please contact your local Ranger Station Monday – Friday from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm, our website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/sequoia/, email [email protected], or follow the Sequoia National Forest on Facebook @SequoiaNF.