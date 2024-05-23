Visalia Airport Host Wings and Wheels Car Show this Saturday

Looking for a wheel-y good time? The Visalia Airport Wings and Wheels Car Show is back this Saturday, May 25.

Held at the Visalia Municipal Airport from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Wings and Wheels Car Show features a variety of cars, planes, and even military vehicles. Admission is free, and the event will feature food vendors, face painting, and live music by That Little Band.

“This is a great way to open up our Visalia Airport for a day of fun,” shared Jody Miller, Airport Manager. “Wings and Wheels is family friendly, and an event that allows us to invite community members to get up close and personal with a wide array of cars and aircraft.”

Registration for vehicles and planes to take part in the show is still open, but will close by the end of the business day on Friday, May 24.

Vehicles can include classic, vintage, contemporary, military, or commercial cars, trucks, or motorcycles, and are a $20 entry fee. Planes may also enter the Show, and must pre-register, but there is no registration fee.

“Wheels of all types are welcome! Show off your classic car, your hobby project, your daily driver or get your propellers roaring and fly in for the day,” added Miller.

The Visalia Municipal Airport is located at 9501 W. Airport Dr., Visalia, near Plaza Park and located conveniently off State Route 198.

To register, or for questions about the Second Annual Visalia Airport Wings and Wheels Car Show, call the Visalia Municipal Airport at (559) 713-4282.