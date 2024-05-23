Splash Pad opens this Saturday at Riverway Sports Park

The Splash Pad at Riverway Sports Park, located at 3611 N. Dinuba Blvd., will open for the summer season on Saturday, May 25 at 11 a.m.

“We know that the Splash Pad is a very popular feature and allows for free, family friendly fun for littles ones of all ages,” shared Alvin Dias, Parks and Facilities Manager. “Our Parks team has been hard at work finishing an entirely new flooring on our Splash Pad, as well as ensuring that the filtration system and floor fountains are ready to go.”

The Splash Pad at Riverway Sports Park is a 1,638 square foot, zero-depth, inclusive water play area. Featuring interactive water fountains placed in the colorful, non-slip painted area, different water sensations make staying cool fun. To meet water conservation efforts, the Pad’s water is managed through a closed recirculation system, with 90% of the water conserved and re-used.

The Splash Pad is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. now through Labor Day Weekend. It is located near the front center of Riverway Sports Park, between Soccer Fields #3 and #8. With nearby parking and restrooms, the Splash Pad is easily accessible and located near a playground.

For those looking to make it a full day of fun, Riverway Sports Park includes two playgrounds, open play areas, barbecue grills, picnic tables and covered, arbor picnic areas that are reservable. Reservations for arbors can be done online here. Capacities range from 90 to 220 people, bounce houses are allowed, with a permit, and fees vary.

For questions or more information, contact Visalia Parks & Recreation at (559) 713-4365 or [email protected]. For up-to-date information on all parks and recreation news, follow on Facebook and Instagram.