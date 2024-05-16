What’s Going on in the South Valley – Arts and Entertainment Calendar

Community theater

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” a musical based on the 1006 Disney film and Victor Hugo’s 1831 novel, is on stage April 26-May 26 at the Ice House Theatre, 410 E. Race, Visalia. 559 734-3900 or www.visaliaicehouse.com

“Lend Me a Tenor,” an hysterical musical about a world-renowned tenor scheduled to perform his greatest role amid mixed identities and a missing tenor, runs May 3-18 at Encore Theatre, 324 South N St., Tulare. 559 686-1300 or www.encoretulare.org

“Penny for your Thoughts” is a comedy about Penny Ramsey whose love life gets tangled up with her struggle with her five egos. Runs June 14-30 at Temple Theater, 514 Visalia St., Hanford. 559 584-7241 or www.kingksplayers.org

Art shows

Arts Visalia presents Ideas of symbolism by Martin Azevedo and art showing bold color theory and light by Kirk Cruz. On display in May. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays from 12-5:30 p.m. 214 E. Oak, Visalia, 559 739-0905 or www.artsvisalia.org

Arts Consortium now in its new location is featuring “Gourds & Baskets” by artists from around the world teaching at the local Gourds & Baskets conference. On display through April. Open during First Friday art walks and Tuesdays-Fridays 10-3. At 340 E. Oak in The Lofts at Fort Visalia. www.artsconsortium.org

Brandon-Mitchell Gallery hosts “Preserving Trans History in Art,” charcoal drawings by Arien Reed. Open May and June during the First Friday Art Walks in Downtown Visalia, after service at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday and by appointment. 117 S. Locust, Visalia, 559 625-2441, www.brandonmitchellgallery.com

College of the Sequoias Library has on display “Wordplay,” lithographs by Nick Satinover from March 5-June 21. Open Mondays-Thursdays 7:30-8, Fridays 7:30-4, Saturdays 10-2. 915 S. Mooney, Visalia. Free 20-parking in the front circle drive. 559 737-6179 or www.facebook.com/collegeofthesequoiasartgallery

Annual Orange Blossom Festival Art Show featuring local artists runs April 12-May 18 at the Lindsay Museum & Gallery, 165 N. Gale Hill Ave. Open Fridays 12-4. 559 310-4109 or www.lindsaymuseumandgallery.org

Tulare City Historical Museum presents a Health Awareness exhibit May 9-June 1. 444 W. Tulare Ave., Tulare. Open Thursdays-Saturdays 10-4. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

Tulare City Historical Museum is showing the Tulare Palette Club’s annual spring art show April 11-May 25. 444 W. Tulare Ave., Tulare. Open Thursdays-Saturdays 10-4. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

The Center for Art, Culture and History in Exeter (CACHE) is showing “Oil & Water Do Mix” by CACHE founders Marty Weekly and Anna Nelson from April 6-June 30. Open Fridays 1:30-4, Saturdays 10-4, Sundays 12-4. 125 South B St. 559 592-5900 or www.cach-exeter.org

Kings Art Center hosts its Spring Show of local artists April 26-May 26. 605 N. Douty, Hanford. Open Wednesdays-Fridays 12-5, Saturdays & Sundays 12-3. 559 584-1065 or www.kingsartcenter.org

Events by date

Thursday, May 16

College of the Sequoias Spring Band Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the COS Theatre, 915 S. Mooney, Visalia. Facebook: College of the sequoias Performing Arts

Ken Lange Memorial concert series features Tule Brass Band, a local British brass band playing music from around the world, at 7 p.m. at Alpine Vista School, 2975 E. Alpine, Tulare. Free. Facebook: Ken Lange Memorial Concerts

“Four Decades in Sequoia-Kings Canyon Witnessing the Most Profound Changes of the Last Millennium” presented by Nate Stephenson, emeritus scientist with the U.S. Geological Survey, at 6 p.m. in the Three Rivers Library, 42052 Eggers Dr, Three Rivers. Facebook: Three Rivers Branch Library

Friday, May 17

Return of “Fromage Frolic” hosted by Visalia Community Enhancement Foundation, dedicated to improving local parks and recreation activities, from 4-8 p.m. Blueberry picking, grilled cheese competition, music and games. Big L Blueberry Ranch, 20899 Ave. 322, Woodlake. Facebook: Fromage Frolic

College of the Sequoias Spring Choral Concert at 7:30 at the COS Theatre, 915 S. Mooney, Visalia. Facebook: College of the Sequoias Performing Arts

Saturday, May 18

An Evening with Fleetwood Mask tribute band at 8 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

35 th Annual Visalia Breakfast Lions Downtown Car Show from 9-3. Over 300 cars lined up on Main Street. downtownvisalia.com/events

Historical Downtown Scavenger Hunt begins at 10 a.m. at Visit Visalia, 112 E. Main. Fun way to learn historic sites of early Visalia. 559 972-4872 or visaliaheritage.org

Books & Brews from 11-4 at 1852 Soccer City, 707 W. Murray featuring books from the Book Nook and handcrafted beers from 1852 Brewery. Benefits the Tulare County Library Foundation. downtownvisalia.com/events

The Brave Project Visalia and Leadership Visalia will celebrate their mission to honor local military personnel with banners in Visalia at 8:30 a.m. Belo Vita, 4211 W. Goshen, Visalia. Facebook: The Brave Project Celebration Event

Harvest Nights concert series features El Guapo from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Big L Ranch, 20899 Ave. 322, Woodlake. Blueberry picking, food trucks. 559 280-2767 or biglranch.com

Wednesday, May 22

Golden West High School’s spring choral show “At the Movies” at 7 p.m. highlights favorite music from Hollywood’s silver screen. L.J. Williams Theatre, 1001 W. Main, Visalia. Facebook: Golden West High School Performing Arts

Thursday, May 23

Ken Lange Memorial concert series features Filarmonica Portuguesa de Tulare, Tulare’s oldest community wind ensemble, in their send-off concert before their trip to the Azores. 7 p.m. at Alpine Vista School, 2975 E. Alpine, Tulare. Free. Facebook: Ken Lange Memorial Concerts

Saturday, May 25

Journey USA tribute band plays at 8 p.m. at the Visalia Fox, 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

“Go Native! A Native American Cultural Celebration” from 10-3 at Kaweah Oaks Preserve, 29979 Road 182, Exeter, features arts and activities of the Yokuts tribe. Free lunch with Indian tacos. Hike around the 344-acre native preserve. 559 280-0712 or sequoiariverlandstrust.org/events

Harvest Nights concert series features St. Johns Riverboat Jazz Band from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Big L Ranch, 20899 Ave. 322, Woodlake. Blueberry picking, food trucks. 559 280-2767 or biglranch.com

“The Sandlot” (2009) about a group of kids playing baseball will be shown at 2 p.m. at the Hanford Fox Theatre, 326 N. Irwin. 559 584-7823 or foxhanford.com

Saturday, June 1

Soprano Lauren Farris and organist Trent Barry bring up the Mighty Wurlitzer organ at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main, for an eclectic night of music from the silver screen, oratorio and opera. A tribute to the late Pete Sweeney, who played the Fox organ before movies for many years. 550 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Street Food Festival from 10-3 at Riverway Sports Park, 3611 N. Dinuba Blvd. Food trucks, vendors and live band so bring chairs to enjoy the day. Facebook: Street Food Festival

“Beetlejuice” (1988), starring Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin as ghosts who haunt their former home, at 7 p.m. at the Hanford Fox Theatre, 326 N. Irwin. 559 584-7823 or foxhanford.com