Visalia’s ultimate guide to summer is here

Sizzling summer fun is here with the City of Visalia Summer Live & Play!

The City of Visalia Summer Live & Play activity guide is online now and registration for summer recreation classes, events and programs is now open.

Click here for the Summer 2024 Live & Play

A quarterly publication hosted at www.liveandplayvisalia.com, the Summer Live & Play features City updates, as well as information on classes and activities for community members of all ages. The Live & Play guide includes sections for tiny tots, youth, teens, aquatics, adults and those 50 and better.

This season’s special events feature something for everyone, with Summer Night Lights kicking off in June, the new Teen Night @ Adventure Park, the Independence Spectacular on July 3 and the Senior Center Summer Dance Series. Enrichment programs feature arts, sports for all ages, foodie fun and more.

Registration is now open both online and in-person. To register online, users will create a login and password through the online registration system Active network. Once signed up with an account, users can then click directly on the programs of their choosing, and register.

For those that prefer to register in-person, visit the Community Services Business Office located in the Anthony Community Center, 345 N. Jacob St., Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

For questions or more information, contact the City of Visalia Parks & Recreation Department at [email protected] or 559-713-4365.