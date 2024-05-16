Visalia Chamber of Commerce welcomes Matthew Mingrone as new President and CEO

The Visalia Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the appointment of Matthew Mingrone as the new President and CEO, effective May 20, 2024. With over thirty years of experience in the Hospitality and Tourism industry, Mingrone brings a wealth of knowledge and a passion for community development to his new role.

As the premier advocate for local businesses in Visalia, the Chamber promotes economic growth and prosperity. With Mingrone at the helm, the Chamber is poised to further its mission of fostering a thriving business environment and enhancing the overall quality of life in the community.

“Mingrone’s extensive leadership experience and dedication to our community make him the ideal candidate to lead the Visalia Chamber of Commerce into its next chapter,” said Nathan Halls, current Board of Directors Chair of the Visalia Chamber of Commerce. “We are excited to welcome him to our team and look forward to the positive impact he will undoubtedly have on our organization and the businesses we serve.”

Born and raised in Western Pennsylvania, Mingrone’s career has taken him across the United States, but he has found his home in the Central Valley of California. For the past fourteen years, he has served in various roles at Eagle Mountain Casino, including Marketing Director and General Manager. He is eager to bring his expertise and passion for community engagement to the Visalia Chamber of Commerce.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Chamber team and contributing to the continued success of our community,” said Matthew Mingrone. “Having admired the Chamber’s accomplishments as a representative of a member business, I am excited to now be a part of the team that works to create a better environment for all businesses in Visalia.”

Mingrone’s main goals as President and CEO are clear: to connect with as many businesses as possible, add value to Chamber memberships, and attract new businesses to increase membership. His commitment to listening to the needs of local businesses and fostering collaborative solutions will undoubtedly propel the Chamber forward.

“We’re thrilled to have Matthew join our organization and continue to grow what the Chamber staff and members have built,” said Sam Ramirez, Incoming Board of Directors Chair of the Visalia Chamber of Commerce. “His experience, enthusiasm, and interest in seeing our community grow will be assets as the Chamber begins this new chapter.”

As President and CEO, Mingrone will be responsible for driving the Chamber’s vision, strategy, and day-to-day operations. His leadership will play a vital role in advancing the interests of local businesses, building strong community relationships, and ensuring the Chamber remains a vital resource for the Visalia community.

Please join us in welcoming Matthew Mingrone to the Visalia Chamber of Commerce. Together, we will work towards a brighter future for our businesses and our community.

Media inquiries can be directed to Gail Zurek, Visalia Chamber of Commerce, at 559.734.5876 or [email protected].