Road construction closures lifted in Sequoia National Park

The phase of road construction requiring closures on the Generals Highway, previously slated through May 23, 2024, has concluded ahead of schedule. All road closures between Ash Mountain and the Giant Forest are lifted, however, visitors may still encounter up to 30-minute delays as construction continues in the vicinity.

This marks the final repair of severely damaged roadway along the Generals Highway from the 2023 winter storms, totaling over 20 sections. All other damage was addressed in 2023. The highway project, anticipated to last eight weeks, is expected to wrap up by the end of June 2024. Similar construction will begin this week along the Mineral King Road in Sequoia National Park, also with an estimated completion time of eight weeks. When public access opens to Mineral King this season, delays are not expected to exceed 30 minutes.

Delay and closure schedules are subject to change, and we urge anyone planning to visit during this time to check our park website for the most current information: https://www.nps.gov/seki/ planyourvisit/road- construction.htm