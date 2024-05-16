Helen Milliorn-Feller, Ed.D., selected as University Preparatory High School’s new principal

Helen Milliorn-Feller, Ed.D., is no stranger to University Preparatory High School (UPHS). She has been with the school even before it was a school. In 2007, she met John Kelly, the school’s founding principal, at Eleanor Roosevelt Community Learning Center, where Feller was homeschooling her daughter, Alexandra. Kelly shared his vision of creating a charter school that would help students who traditionally did not make it into college. The idea captured Feller’s attention and when the school received its charter in 2008, she was honored to be chosen as the first English and journalism teacher.

UPHS welcomed its first class of freshmen and sophomores in fall 2009, students Feller helped to recruit. In the nearly 15 years that the high school has been open, she has served as a teacher, department leader, school lead teacher, learning director, and interim principal. She has also helped to create the school’s yearbook and many of the traditions and events the school offers. This year, “her courageous, caring, and steady hand helped navigate the school through the retirement of (principal) Eric Thiessen,” said Julie Berk, assistant superintendent of Student Support Services.

Feller, a first generation college graduate, holds a degree in comparative literature with a minor in psychology and Spanish from University of California, Davis. She earned her master’s degree in Reading/English as a Second Language and administrative credential from Fresno Pacific University, and her Doctorate in Educational Leadership and Instructional Design and Development from George Fox University. In 2014, she was named High School Educator of the Year in the Central California Chinese Cultural Center’s Confucius Birthday/Educators of the Year Awards.

“I am very honored to continue the work of UPHS in providing students the opportunity to benefit from the early college experience we offer,” said Feller. “I am also looking forward to transitioning UPHS to its new campus and offering students more options as they prepare for college and career.”