Sierra View welcomes new CFO

Sierra View Medical Center (SVMC) bids farewell to Doug Dickson, Vice President & Chief Financial Officer (CFO), who has made the decision to retire after more than 20 years of dedicated service. SVMC is also pleased to welcome Craig McDonald as the new Vice President and CFO, effective June 2024.

“Doug has been a pillar of strength and wisdom throughout his tenure, guiding Sierra View Medical Center through both prosperous and challenging times,” says Donna Hefner, SVMC President and CEO. “His conservative planning and strategic financial vision have left an indelible mark on our organization, setting a standard of excellence.”

During his tenure, Doug Dickson led initiatives that paved the way to significant improvements in quality and the overall financial health of Sierra View Medical Center. His legacy of wise financial management will continue to benefit the hospital for years to come.

As Doug embarks on a well-deserved retirement, Sierra View Medical Center welcomes Craig McDonald as the new CFO. Craig brings with him a wealth of experience and a proven track record of financial leadership within the healthcare sector. His appointment signifies a new chapter of growth and innovation for Sierra View Medical Center.

Craig’s background as CFO at UCSF, Fresno, in addition to Director of Finance and various other roles at Sutter Health, aligns with Sierra View’s mission and vision for exemplary healthcare. With over a decade of experience across various healthcare industries, including ambulatory and acute care, Craig brings a comprehensive understanding of the financial intricacies unique to the healthcare field.

“I am thrilled to have Craig join us,” said Hefner. “Craig will provide oversight, direction, and leadership to all financial departments, as well as contribute to the long-range strategic plan that aligns with our growth opportunities and improvement initiatives. With his expertise and dedication, I am confident that we will continue to move forward on our journey of excellence in healthcare.”