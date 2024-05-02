Senior Day in the Park is back on May 10

Community Services Employment Training (CSET) is proud to host the 52nd annual Senior Day in the Park (Senior Day) on Friday, May 10, 2024. Senior Day is the social event of the year for hundreds of seniors in Tulare County. The annual event takes place 9 AM–2 PM at Mooney Grove Park in Visalia and is open to the public. This year’s theme is Back to the Future: Bridging the Intergenerational Time Capsule.

To celebrate, seniors and their guests will enjoy an exciting lineup of activities and entertainment, along with informational booths from local agencies. Back by popular demand is fan-favorite, Jeremy “Elvis” Pearce, and other activities including a cake walk, bingo games with raffle prizes, and much more. A lunch for seniors and their guests will be provided.

Sponsor or Donate to Senior Day

Senior Day is made possible with the generous support of our community sponsors! We appreciate your contribution for making Senior Day the social event of the year for Tulare County seniors and their families. To sponsor or donate to Senior Day in the Park visit www.cset.org/seniorday2024.

Register as an Exhibitor at Senior Day

Exhibitor booths are a huge hit with seniors and provide a cost-effective way to reach a large audience. Local agencies are invited to showcase their programs and services to the more than 1,500 older adults and their family members in attendance. Providing information and resources to attendees is the goal; therefore marketing and sales activities are prohibited. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a dynamic, informative, and fun local event. Exhibitor booth space is limited. There will be NO on-site registration. No refunds will be issued. To register as an exhibitor at Senior Day in the Park visit www.cset.org/seniorday2024.

Senior Day in the Park is hosted by CSET in collaboration with the Kings/Tulare Area Agency on Aging (KTAAA) and the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA).

More information is available at www.cset.org/seniorday2024.