St. Aloysius School celebrates 75 years in Tulare

St. Aloysius School, a Catholic school offering education in a faith-based environment to students in grades Junior Kindergarten through eight is celebrating 75 years of educating area youth.

“We’ve stood the test of time because St. Aloysius is so much more than a school,” said Reverend Monsignor Rick Urizalqui, who has served as the pastor for St. Aloysius School since 1987. “It is a community of students, families, teachers and parishioners who all come together for the education and spiritual growth of these children.”

It’s no surprise the school remains so community focused. It did, after all, get its start because of a dedicated group of faith-filled community members.

In 1947, there were plans to build Tulare’s first Catholic school, but no concrete plans for its funding. In that same year, there was a group of devout Catholic men who shared a common desire: honor Mother Mary and fulfill a dream of building a Catholic school for their children and grandchildren.

With that, the annual Our Lady of Fatima celebration got its start, as did St. Aloysius School. The annual Fatima celebration – the proceeds of which are 100% dedicated to the school – has provided consistent financial support for all the school’s 75 years, allowing it to maintain affordable tuition for its families.

“St. Aloysius School faculty and staff guide students of all faiths to become thoughtful and caring young adults through a rigorous and virtue-driven curriculum, the development of active leadership skills, and an emphasis on personal integrity,” said Holly Zamora, St. Aloysius School Principal. “We offer everything you’d expect from a thriving elementary and middle school – a rigorous curriculum, enriching academic experiences, a competitive sports program and extracurricular activities – as well as an environment where they can grow in faith and character.”

The St. Aloysius community remains strong, currently boasting second-, third-, and soon, fourth-generation students whose alumni parents and grandparents often remain active in the school community as well, serving as volunteers and even teachers.

The St. Aloysius School community will celebrate its 75-year milestone in a sold-out gala on Friday, April 12 at the T.D.E.S. Hall in Tulare.

St. Aloysius School is currently accepting applications for the 2024-25 school year. Those interested in learning more about St. Aloysius School, or enrolling students in classes should visit www.sastulare.com, or stop by the school’s front office located at 627 Beatrice Drive in Tulare.