Road construction closures, delays scheduled for week of April 29 in Sequoia National Park

Tentatively beginning the week of April 29 visitors to Sequoia National Park can expect weekday, daytime closures, and delays for an estimated 4-week period between Hospital Rock and the Giant Forest area. This work had initially been scheduled to begin on April 15. This is the last remaining section of severely damaged roadway along the Generals Highway from the early 2023 winter storms, out of over 20. All other damage along the Generals Highway was repaired in 2023, but this section is requiring significant drilling and rebuilding with large heavy machinery, in a narrow and windy section of the road.

This project is projected to take about eight weeks to complete. For the estimated last four weeks of the project after the Memorial Day weekend, weekday, daytime, traffic delays near the construction site are not expected to exceed 30 minutes.

Access to the Giant Forest area of Sequoia National Park, featuring the General Sherman Tree, Wuksachi Lodge, Moro Rock, and more, will remain accessible at all times during this timeframe by entering Kings Canyon National Park from Highway 180 and driving over via the Generals Highway.

Similar road construction will be taking place along the Mineral King Road of Sequoia National Park, but a start date or schedule have not been set and is not expected to begin before the end of April. This work is also estimated to take about eight weeks to complete. When public access opens to Mineral King this season, delays are not expected to exceed 30 minutes.

Road construction by Caltrans outside the park on Highway 180 to Cedar Grove continues, and public access to Cedar Grove is expected to reopen for the season shortly after Caltrans repairs are complete.

Delay and closure schedules are subject to change, and we urge anyone planning to visit during this time to check our park website for the most current information: https://www.nps.gov/seki/planyourvisit/road-construction.htm