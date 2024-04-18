Central Valley congressman, farmer John Duarte endorses Michael Maher for Congress

Central Valley Congressman and farmer John Duarte has endorsed local business leader, military and law enforcement veteran Michael Maher for Congressional District 21. Congressman Duarte represents California’s 13th Congressional District, stretching from Stanislaus and San Joaquin County south to Madera and parts of Fresno County.

In his endorsement statement, Congressman Duarte said, “Michael Maher was raised in the Central Valley. He will fight for us and deliver for our farmers and families. Michael will protect our water, and be a strong ally to lower taxes.”

Duarte further went on to note, “Michael Maher is a key part of our Central Valley Victory Team!”

Michael Maher is running against career incumbent politician Jim Costa. Michael’s entire career has been based on public service and getting things done, beginning with his enlistment in the Navy following 9/11, time as an FBI Special Agent working counterterrorism cases, and building a Central Valley based aviation business. His priorities include:

Restoring integrity and protecting free speech.

Lowering the skyrocketing cost of living and energy.

Strengthening public safety and border security.

Protecting our water and farmland.

Congressman Duarte adds to the impressive list of local endorsements earned by Michael Maher such as former Congressman George Radanovich, Congressman Tom McClintock, former Congresswoman Connie Conway, State Senator Shannon Grove, Assemblyman Vince Fong, and Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux.