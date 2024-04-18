CACHE to host classic film noir cinema series

The Center for Art, Culture, and History, Exeter, or CACHE, will be hosting a classic film noir cinema series every first Monday at 6 p.m. May’s movie selection is Impact (1949), starring Brian Donlevy. The screening will be held on May 6th.

The spring season lineup concludes with the film Impact. Businessman Walter Williams (Brian Donlevy) plans a business trip to Denver and asks his wife, Irene (Helen Walker), to come along. She declines, but asks him to give a lift to her cousin Jim, who is on his way to the mid-West. The “cousin” turns out to be Helen’s lover, who plans to kill Williams. Although Jim hits Walter on the head and dumps him off of a cliff, Jim ends up getting killed and burned beyond recognition in an accident in Walter’s car. Still alive, the dazed Walter climbs onto the back of a parked moving van and ends up in a small town in Idaho. There, he assumes a fake identity and ends up working at the garage station of widow Marsha Peters (Ella Raines). When Walter finds out that Helen is now suspected of what appeared to be Walter’s death in the auto accident, he must decide whether to pursue his new life or go back and exonerate the woman who wished to kill him.

Vintage dress is encouraged but not required to attend. The screenings will be shown in our upstairs facility, and film discussions will follow, hosted by Aida and Lee Bartoletti of Exeter, CA. Bring your own snacks and non-alcoholic beverages. Please arrive before 6 p.m. to peruse CACHE, socialize, and select your seating. Doors will lock at 6 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public ($5 donations are encouraged), and it is recommended for ages 13 and older. For more information, visit our website at https://www.cach-exeter.org/events/.