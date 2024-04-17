Flower Scavenger Hunt for Earth Day!

Celebrate Earth Day and Native Plant Week at a flower scavenger hunt. You will be searching in the Tule River Native Plant Gardens for flowers of 8 colors and recording your finds by photos or drawings. The starting point is the Tule River parking lot at Jaye Street. The hunt is on Saturday April 20th from 3-5 pm. Registration is free but limited to 50 individuals or groups. Please registration at volunteer.cnps.org/ Contact Cathy Capone for information or help with registration.

