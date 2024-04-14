WATER MAIN WORK ALONG LINWOOD STREET VISALIA

Visalia will see traffic lane closures beginning Monday, April 15th as California Water Service continues their water main installation project. The work will continue to take place along Linwood Street between Mineral King Avenue and Crowley Avenue and will require the temporary closure of Linwood Street.

The overall project is to include open trench work along Linwood Street as well as digging the bore and receiving pits and boring the pipe under the concrete culvert at Persian Ditch.

Work is set to begin Monday, April 15th and will include digging excavation pits on both the north and south sides Persian Ditch, along Linwood Street between Mineral King Avenue and Crowley Avenue. Work will be done during the daytime hours, from 8:00am to 5:00pm. This work will require full 24-hour closure throughout the duration of the construction, spanning a total of five working days.

Southbound traffic on Linwood Street will be detoured to Crenshaw Street via School Avenue or Chinowth Street Via Crowley Avenue. Northbound traffic on Linwood Street will detour to Crenshaw Street via Mineral King Avenue. Detour routes will be posted to properly advise the public.

For additional information or questions, contact Scott McNamara, Superintendent, California Water Service, at (559) 624-1622 or [email protected].