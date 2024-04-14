Honoring Excellence: Visalia’s Finest Finalist Revealed

The Visalia Chamber of Commerce proudly announces the finalists for its prestigious 69th Annual Awards, honoring businesses and organizations that contribute to Visalia. The Awards will take place on Thursday, June 6th, at the historic Fox Theater in downtown Visalia.

These awards celebrate the unwavering dedication and spirit of entrepreneurship that defines Visalia’s business landscape. They recognize those who navigate the challenges of running a business and giving back to our community, making Visalia a remarkable place to live and work. This feel-good night allows attendees to learn something about other businesses and celebrate alongside the finalists and industry leaders while acknowledging their remarkable achievements and contributions to our community.

The finalists represent a diverse array of industries and sizes, showcasing the resilience, innovation, and commitment to excellence that characterizes the Visalia business community. From small enterprises to large corporations and nonprofit organizations, each finalist has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a profound impact on our community.

Finalists for the 69th Annual Awards include:

Small Business Finalists

– Soccer City 1852 Visalia

– The Sun-Gazette

– Tri Counties Bank

– Visalia Cyclery

Medium Business Finalists

– Echelon Security Group Inc.

– Employer Driven Insurance Services (E.D.I.S.)

– RE/MAX Success

– Valley Strong Credit Union

Large Business Finalists

– Ace Hardware Distribution Center

– California Dairies, Inc.

– ServiceMaster by Benevento

Nonprofit Finalists

– Able Inc.

– Arts Visalia

– Enchanted Playhouse Theatre Company

– Visalia Rescue Mission

The winners are determined through an application and interview process conducted by a selection committee of previous award recipients. This rigorous process aims to select the most deserving finalists and winners.

The Man and Woman of the Year will be announced at the beginning of May, adding to the event’s anticipation and excitement.

Tickets and Sponsorship Opportunities for the 69th Annual Awards Event are now available for purchase at the Visalia Chamber of Commerce’s website https://www.visaliachamber.org/awards

Join us as we come together to honor excellence, celebrate achievement, and showcase the very best of Visalia’s business community at the 69th Annual Awards Event.

The Visalia Chamber of Commerce serves as a catalyst, convener, and champion for local businesses in Tulare County. With nearly 700 business members, it represents over 45,000 employees to local, county, state, and national elected officials. The Chamber actively engages in advocacy, business education, marketing, and networking opportunities to support the growth and success of the business community.