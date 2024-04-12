The Barn Theater Presents Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka the Musical

The Barn Theater is thrilled to announce the upcoming production of “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka the Musical”, a Family Friendly Musical-themed theatrical experience that promises to captivate audiences with its elaborate set, adorable Oompa Loompas, and fantastic musical numbers. This compelling production is set to take the stage at The Barn Theater from April 12, 2024 to April 28, 2024.

Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka, also known simply as Willy Wonka, is a musical with music and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley and a book by Bricusse and Timothy Allen McDonald. It is based on the 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl. The musical is licensed by Music Theater International.

Willy Wonka, owner of a magical and mysterious chocolate factory, invites the audience to join him in a world of “pure imagination”. Although Wonka excels at making candy, he is ready to retire and find some “bright spark” to continue his candy confectioning.

This production is directed by Kate Smith who has gathered together a talented team to bring her vision to life. With musical direction by Kat Wills, Choreography by Stephani Berra and an imaginative set design by Nate Smith, this production is sure to delight all of the senses.

This cast has several newcomers to the Barn Theater stage, including Michael Seitz, who will enchant audiences with his portrayal of Willy Wonka.

The Willy Wonka production has teamed up with Stafford’s Chocolates who will be offering chances to win a “Golden Ticket” and selling their delectable chocolate at all of the performances. Additionally, First Fruits Produce & Confections will be offering up their freeze dried candy creations.

The Porterville Barn Theater is located at 42 S Plano St, Porterville CA 93257.

Performance Dates and Times:

– 4/12/24, 7:00PM

– 4/13/24, 7:00PM

– 4/14/24, 2:00PM

– 4/19/24, 7:00PM

– 4/20/24, 7:00PM

– 4/21/24, 2:00PM (Special Friends Performance)

– 4/26/24, 7:00PM

– 4/27/24, 7:00PM

– 4/28/24, 2:00PM

The matinee performance on 4/21/24 at 2:00PM will have a “Special Friends” day performance where caregiver tickets are $5 and their special friends will be Free. This is open to seniors and persons with special needs.

Meet and Greet at Stafford’s Chocolates in Porterville on Saturday, April 6, 2024 from 11AM-2PM. Come out and meet the cast, take pictures and possibly win a prize. The cast will also be accepting donations to help with production costs.

For more information or to reserve tickets, please visit PortervilleBarnTheater.com or contact 559-310-7046.

About the Porterville Barn Theater:

The Barn Theater is a community theater located in Porterville, California. It has been putting on local performances by volunteers since 1948. The Barn had its roots in the inventive minds of a small group of people who loved the theater. The idea for establishing a theater here came from Peter Tewksbury, a World War II veteran who, along with his wife, Kit, came to Porterville after an unsuccessful attempt to establish a career in New York. After organizing and nurturing the Barn Theater through its first several seasons, Tewksbury went on to Hollywood, where he became a successful director in both television and motion pictures.

For more history, visit: https://portervillebarntheater.com/history/