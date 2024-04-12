David Philip Adalian Sr., 82, died Thursday, April 4, 2024 in Visalia, Calif. following a lengthy illness.

Mr. Adalian was born on April 18, 1941 in Visalia to Arthur Avedis and Althea Kathlyn Adalian, who preceded him in death. He attended Conyer Elementary School, Redwood High School, the College of the Sequoias, and the University of California, Santa Barbara. He received a juris doctorate from the University of California Hastings School of Law in San Francisco.

After working as legal counsel for several county agencies, Mr. Adalian opened a private law practice that spanned more than five decades. He specialized in bankruptcy law, helping thousands of people overcome financial hardship during the course of his legal career.

Mr. Adalian is survived by his wife of 58 years Nancy Katherine (Dean) and his three sons, David Jr.; Geoffrey and his wife Melissa; and Dean and his wife Kathy. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Alexandra, Samuel, Emma, Olivia and Zachary; his sister Janet Kierstead; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 9:00 a.m. Monday, April 15, at the Visalia Public Cemetery, 1300 W. Goshen Ave.

A memorial gathering at 13287 El Nogal Ave. in Visalia to celebrate Mr. Adalian’s life will follow burial services. All are welcome to attend.