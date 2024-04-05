Tulare County Clerk and Recorder’s offices to close temporarily for new software installation

The Tulare County Clerk and Recorder’s offices will temporarily close April 22-23 to install new records management software. The closure is necessary to ensure a smooth transition and enhance the efficiency and accuracy of services provided to the public.

All services will be suspended during this closure, including document recording, marriage licensing, fictitious business name filings, and other related services. The offices are scheduled to reopen on April 24 during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with recording and certificate services available until 3:00 p.m.

The new software is essential to modernize operations and improve service delivery. The upgraded software will provide exceptional self-service opportunities through a secure online portal and in-office terminals. Its advanced search capabilities will make locating relevant documents easier, streamline processes, and ultimately contribute to a more efficient and effective experience for the public.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this temporary closure. Our primary goal is to continually enhance our operations to serve the community better. This software upgrade will significantly improve our ability to maintain and process records accurately and efficiently,” Tulare County Clerk-Recorder Tara Freitas said.

During the office closure, vital records such as birth, death and marriage certificates can be purchased online from a private company called VitalChek at www.vitalchek.com.

More information or updates regarding the temporary closure and the services provided by the Tulare County Clerk and Recorder’s offices can be found on their website at tularecounty.ca.gov/assessor/ county-clerk-recorder/ or by contacting their office at [email protected] or calling (559) 636-5050.