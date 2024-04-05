Registration open for Theatre Company summer camp and The Parent Trapped Preshow

Registration is now open for the TCOE Theatre Company summer camp and the preshow for this year’s summer production.

The OnStage Summer Camp is open to Tulare County students who will be entering 1st-6th grades in Fall 2024. Over the course of three weeks in June, students will learn theatre skills, build confidence, make friends, and perform Disney’s Frozen Kids musical on June 28. The cost of the camp is $100 per student. Those interested can visit tcoe.org/TheatreCo/Productions/OnStage for more information and a link to register.

The Parent Trapped Preshow is another summer opportunity available to Tulare County students entering 1st-6th grades in Fall 2024. The preshow will take the stage each night before the Theatre Company’s summer production of Freaky Friday. The cost of the preshow registration is $75. Those interested in participating in the preshow can visit tcoe.org/TheatreCo/callboard for more information and a link to register.

Scholarships are available. Registration closes June 3 and space is limited, however students may register for both the camp and preshow if they are up for the challenge and time commitment.

For more information on registration and scholarships, or any additional questions, email Theatre Company director Bethany Rader at [email protected].