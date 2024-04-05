Dolores Huerta, CSU Bakersfield support recruitment for nation’s largest service force

Today, California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday, Dolores Huerta, president of the Dolores Huerta Foundation, and CSU Bakersfield Interim President Dr. Vernon B. Harper Jr. announced recruitment for more than 1,000 service members in the Central Valley, including AB 540 Dream Act students, to join the California Service Corps. Members gain meaningful work experience while helping their communities and earning money.

“As Californians, the spirit of service and giving back is in our DNA – it’s why we have the largest service corps in the nation, bigger than the Peace Corps and a model for other states,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “In the coming year, 10,000 service corps members will devote nearly five million hours to our communities as we work to build a California for all.”

California Service Corps Members help communities by taking climate action, tutoring and mentoring students to help them succeed, supporting communities impacted by disasters, working to end hunger and connecting vulnerable people to vital resources and services. Over the coming year, California Service Corps programs will be over 10,000 strong and members will serve nearly five million hours.

“At the Dolores Huerta Foundation, we’ve long championed opportunity for all, including our undocumented youth. This California Service Corps initiative is a beacon of hope, especially for Dreamers in the Central Valley,” said Dolores Huerta, president of the Dolores Huerta Foundation . “It allows them to serve their communities while gaining valuable skills and building a brighter future. The Central Valley has a rich history and hardworking people but faces equity challenges. This program provides a pathway for young leaders to be part of the solution. The Dolores Huerta Foundation wholeheartedly supports the California Volunteers’ vision and urges young people, especially Dreamers, to apply. Together, we can build a stronger Central Valley and California for all. ¡Si Se Puede!”

California Service Corps is administered by California Volunteers, Office of the Governor and consists of four paid service programs: #CaliforniansForAll College Corps, California Climate Action Corps, #CaliforniansForAll Youth Jobs Corps and AmeriCorps California. Combined, it is a force larger than the Peace Corps and will be mobilized at a time when California is addressing the climate crisis, post-pandemic academic recovery and shaping the future of the state’s workforce.

“These are California’s future leaders, and we need their passion, energy and enthusiasm to address our greatest challenges,” said California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday. “These programs pave pathways for prosperity, propel progress on our most pressing issues, and promote unity to help unravel the crisis of social isolation and division.”

In California, there are tens of thousands of undocumented students who don’t qualify for federal work-study or most job opportunities and often struggle to make ends meet. College Corps is uniquely open to AB 540 CA Dream Act students, ensuring that at participating campuses, all eligible California college students have a chance to earn money while serving their community.

“Since 2022, CSU Bakersfield has had the opportunity to partner with the California Service Corps to offer #CaliforniansForAll College Corps Fellowships to more than 150 students,” said Dr. Vernon B. Harper Jr., Interim President of CSU Bakersfield. “By combining meaningful community service with resources designed to make college more affordable, we are creating the next generation of civic leaders. The College Corps program perfectly aligns with one of our guiding principles at CSUB: Supporting our students and communities as we work together to build the foundation for progress through the life-enriching act of service to others.”

California Service Corps members gain skills and experience while connecting with others and making a positive difference. Service experiences also foster a positive sense of connection and belonging, an answer to the loneliness crisis – as defined by the U.S. Surgeon General.

“It is exciting that every young Californian with the desire, passion and motivation to serve will now be afforded the opportunity to make a real difference in their communities,” said Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas. These experiences are invaluable and they help all Californians achieve their goals and fulfill their dreams.”

Those interested in finding a paid service opportunity can learn more and apply at CAServiceCorps.com.