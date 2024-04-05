California Antique Farm Equipment Show returns with family fun entertainment

The California Antique Farm Equipment Show™ is back and better than ever! For more than 30 years the event has focused on antique farm equipment and family entertainment. The event continues to expand, providing more activities and attractions for attendees.

“We are excited for the return of the California Antique Farm Equipment Show™,” said Wally Roeben, International Agri-Center® Show Operations Manager. “We have plenty to see and do, especially for families.”

The show kicks off Friday, April 19 at the International Agri-Center® show grounds in Tulare, CA. The three-day event features antique tractors, trucks, and equipment displays, Bucking Bulls, tractor pulls, food trucks, swap meet, and more. Rusty Roots, a popular local flea market, also returns to the show with more than 100 vendors inside the Corteva Agriscience Center.

Family friendly activities will be taking place throughout the weekend including a tractor parade, earth-moving demonstrations, a petting zoo, and a pedal pull competition. The tractor parade starts rolling at 10:00 a.m. Saturday on Median Street with a second parade set for Sunday at 10:00 a.m.

Saturday will also feature a steak dinner with music by Justin Lawrence and the Double Average Band. Social hour is at 5:00 p.m. and dinner begins at 6:00 p.m. in the Farm Credit Dairy Center. Tickets are $30 per person, call (559) 688-1030 to purchase.

In addition to antique tractors, trucks and engines, attendees can look forward to a Saturday antique auction, a Hay Bucking contest, and tractor rides. For a full schedule of events and attractions, please visit www.antiquefarmshow.org.

Show hours are Friday Noon – 5:00 p.m., Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Sunday 8:00 a.m. to Noon. Tickets are available at the gate each day and are $10 per day, or $20 for a weekend pass, kids 12 and under are free.