Redwood senior named among 2024 Edison Scholars

Edison International had the privilege of surprising deserving high school senior, Adam Hacker, with the news that he has been selected as a 2024 Edison Scholar!

Representatives from Southern California Edison surprised Adam with the news on Wednesday, April 3, at Redwood High School in Visalia. As an Edison Scholar, Adam is being awarded a $50,000 scholarship to help him pursue his college education in STEM (science, technology, engineering, math).

Adam plans to attend UC Berkeley in the fall, where he is excited to study electrical engineering and computer science. He dreams of soon making his own contributions to science, helping to advance new and affordable technologies that can benefit rural communities, like those in the Central Valley.