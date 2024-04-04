Mineral King Preservation Society to host “Disneyland on the Mountain” author talk & book signing

The Mineral King Preservation Society is pleased to announce a special event featuring a presentation and book signing by the authors of the recently published book, “Disneyland on the Mountain: Walt, the Environmentalists and the Ski Resort That Never Was”. The event will take place on Saturday, April 13th, at 1:00 PM in the Mineral King Room at the Three Rivers Historical Museum.

Authors Greg Glasgow and Kathryn Mayer will provide insights into their fascinating exploration of the historical context and environmental implications surrounding the unrealized Disneyland ski resort project in Mineral King. The presentation promises to be an enlightening journey into the intersection of environmentalism, conservation, and Walt Disney’s visionary aspirations.

Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase copies of “Disneyland on the Mountain” at the event and have them personally signed by the authors. This event, organized by the Mineral King Preservation Society, is free and open to the public. It serves as a testament to the Society’s dedication to preserving and sharing the rich history of Mineral King and the Southern Sierra for generations to come.

“We are thrilled to host Greg Glasgow and Kathryn Mayer for this special event,” said Lisa Monteiro, Executive Director of the Mineral King Preservation Society. “Their book sheds light on a pivotal moment in the history of Mineral King and underscores the importance of conservation efforts in our region. We invite everyone to join us for what promises to be an engaging and informative afternoon.”