Visalia Senior Games Officially Starts Saturday, April 6

Back for the seventh year, the City of Visalia is once again hosting a premiere event for those who are 50 and better – the Visalia Senior Games. With competitions ranging from track and field to cornhole, there is an event offered for all skill levels to compete. After all, competition never gets old!

The first event of the 2024 Visalia Senior Games will be Track & Field on Saturday, April 6 at Mt. Whitney High School. Anyone 50 & better is welcome to register on the day of the competition no later than 9:45am. There is a $15 registration fee for Visalia Senior Games and each sport has additional event fees. In addition to the $15 registration fee, there is a $5 per event fee for Track & Field.

Visalia Senior Games will continue through May with the next events following Track & Field:

Pickleball: May 4 and May 5 at Plaza Park

Table Tennis: May 18 at Visalia Senior Center

Cornhole: May 25 at Anthony Community Center

WHEN: Saturday, April 6 – Check-in for competitors will take place at 9am. Events will start at 10am.

WHERE: Mt. Whitney High School Track (900 S. Conyer St. Visalia, CA 93277

WHY: Visalia Senior Games is under the umbrella of the California Senior Games Association, which promotes healthy, active lifestyles for adults ages 50 and better.