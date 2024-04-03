Tulare Hospital Staff Demonstrate Swift and Decisive Response to Fire Alarm Incident

Tulare, California – In the early hours of Wednesday, staff at Adventist Health Tulare displayed remarkable efficiency and professionalism in their response to a fire alarm incident. At approximately 2:15 a.m., staff members promptly reported the presence of smoke within the hospital, triggering the activation of the fire alarm system.

Without hesitation, hospital staff sprang into action, initiating the evacuation process to ensure the safety of everyone in the building. A total of 36 patients and all visitors were swiftly and safely evacuated from the facility.

The Tulare Fire Department responded to the call for assistance, arriving promptly to investigate the situation. Fortunately, upon inspection, it was determined that the cause of the alarm was a faulty light fixture in a staff break room.

The fire department, working in collaboration with hospital staff, quickly resolved the issue and assisted in ventilating the hospital to eliminate any residual smoke. With the situation under control, staff members facilitated the safe return of patients to their rooms, ensuring minimal disruption to patient care.

“We are immensely proud of the swift and decisive response demonstrated by our dedicated staff during this incident,” said Heather Van Housen, Patient Care Executive with Adventist Health Central California Network. “Their quick actions and following of established safety procedures played a vital role in ensuring the safety and well-being of our patients, visitors, and staff.”

Adventist Health Tulare extends its gratitude to the Tulare Fire Department for their rapid response and assistance in resolving the situation effectively.

Moving forward, Adventist Health Tulare remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and preparedness, continuously training and equipping staff to respond effectively to emergencies of any nature.