Collision of Vision 2024: Art Matters at Lemoore College

Lemoore College is excited to remind the local community and art enthusiasts about the upcoming “Collision of Vision 2024: Art Matters.” This anticipated event, set for Thursday, April 4, will immerse attendees in an innovative exploration of creativity that intertwines with aspects of our daily lives, including wellness and gastronomy.

The event will be held in the heart of Lemoore College’s campus within the creative confines of Art Lab Room 831, located at 555 College Ave, Lemoore, CA 93245, from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM. “Collision of Vision 2024” promises to be more than just a gallery show; it is an interactive journey that invites public participation to learn and engage.

**Details of the “Art Matters” Event:**

**Location:** Art Lab Room 831, 555 College Ave, Lemoore, CA 93245

**Date & Time:** Thursday, April 4, 2024 | 4:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Faculty and alum, alongside the brilliant students of Lemoore College, invite you to experience a variety of avant-garde works that encapsulate not just artistry but also the synthesis of lifestyle, health, and culinary arts. This instructive showcase will include thought-provoking discussions and interactive activities that reveal art’s positive influences on our overall well-being.

“This is a rare opportunity to experience firsthand the symbiotic relationship between artistic creativity, wellness, and the culinary arts,” said Lemoore College Art Instructor David Brooks. “Attendees will not only relish in the sight of groundbreaking art but will leave with enriched knowledge of how art can be intricately woven into a more holistic approach to daily living.”

The event promises an assortment of sensory delights, catered by the college’s own Epicurean Club, to satisfy your palate and insightful discourse from the Nursing Department on the interplay between art and health.

Lemoore College is eager to offer this unforgettable evening of cultivation and connection. Admission is free, and attendees will have ongoing access to sumptuous food and refreshments, ensuring a pleasurable experience from start to finish.

To learn more about Collision of Vision 2024: Art Matters, visit https://lemoorecollege.edu or visit us at 555 College Ave, Lemoore, CA 93245.