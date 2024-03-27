ROAD CLOSURES IN PLACE ON FERGUSON AVENUE IN VISALIA

Travelers heading down Ferguson Avenue, between Linwood Street and Demaree Street, will see a temporary road closure and detours in place. City contractor RT Nelson Co, Inc. crews are currently working on sewer and storm drain pipeline connections in the area.

“Crews are working now on Ferguson Avenue to excavate and install pipeline, which brings a temporary closure. This work is necessary to ensure the future development at Ferguson and Chinowth has access to all the necessary utilities,” shares Orlando Rosales, City of Visalia Engineering Technician. “These are routine improvements and part of the process of new development in an area that does not already have these important public infrastructure pieces in place.”

Works requires the use of traffic detours, with eastbound traffic detoured to Riggin Avenue and Houston Avenue via Linwood Street. Westbound traffic is detoured to Houston Avenue via Demaree Street. Access for residents on Ferguson Avenue, and emergency services and first responders, will remain intact for the entire duration of the work. Work is scheduled to be completed Friday, March 30.

“To avoid any travel delays, we recommend seeking an alternate route,” added Rosales. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as these improvements are made. For those traveling near the work area, we urge motorists to use caution when driving through the construction and to remember to always slow for the cone zone.”

For more information on this project, contact Orlando Rosales, City of Visalia Engineering Technician at (559) 713-4414 or at [email protected].