Tulare-Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce appoints Rosalinda Verde Alexander as the new Executive Director. 

The Tulare-Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (TKHCC) has announced the selection of Rosalinda Verde Alexander as the new Executive Director.

Rosalinda Alexander has been a Field Representative for the office of Assemblyman Mathis for over two years and has served a majority of Tulare and Kings County. Prior to working for the Assemblyman, she founded a non-profit group called Green Rose Productions and has been its Executive Director for the past 4 years. Rosalinda brings over 10 years of experience working and managing non-profit organizations. Back in 2021, you might have seen her productions on our Facebook page introducing our business members of the chamber to the public and she is well-known with our chamber members, ambassadors, staff, and volunteers.

On behalf of the Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, we are excited to work with Rosalinda as she brings her many talents to the chamber.